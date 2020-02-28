person-discovered-responsible-in-2011-murder,-sexual-assault-of-ex-wife-in-glen-ellyn

A previous Glen Ellyn person was convicted Thursday of the 2011 murder of his ex-wife in the west suburb.

A jury deliberated for about three hours prior to obtaining 42-year-old Juan M. Granados guilty of 1st-degree murder and prison sexual assault, in accordance to a assertion from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s business.

“This afternoon, a jury thoroughly observed that Juan Granados is the male dependable for the senseless murder of Nancy Bustos,” DuPage County State’s Lawyer Robert Berlin reported in a statement. “Their verdict however, will not convey Nancy back to her little ones, her family members and the numerous others who liked her. Their decline will be with them permanently.”

On Oct. 16, 2011, law enforcement were being termed to verify on the effectively-remaining of 36-calendar year-outdated Bustos immediately after she unsuccessful to call relatives members for a number of days, prosecutors and Glen Ellyn police reported.

Officers found her dead in the rest room of the Glen Ellyn apartment she shared with Granados and their two youngsters, prosecutors reported. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

By the time investigators recognized Granados as the suspect, he experienced fled the country, the state’s attorney’s place of work explained. A warrant was issued for his arrest in June 2012 and he was arrested in Mexico in June 2016.

Granados has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail considering the fact that his extradition again to the U.S. in September 2017, prosecutors claimed. He is because of back again in courtroom April 17 for article-trial motions and faces a greatest probable sentence of 75 yrs in prison.

Examine far more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.