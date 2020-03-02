person-discovered-shot-lifeless-in-west-garfield-park:-law-enforcement

A guy in his 20s was discovered fatally shot Monday morning in West Garfield Park, law enforcement said.

Officers responded for a well-currently being check out about seven: 20 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Adams Avenue and found the gentleman with various gunshots to his head, according to Chicago law enforcement.

He was pronounced useless at the scene, law enforcement stated. Extra specifics have been not quickly readily available.

The Cook dinner County medical examiner’s office has not launched particulars about the loss of life.

