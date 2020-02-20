[Person fatally shot in Lawndale: law enforcement]

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in Lawndale on the West Aspect, police reported.

He was strolling out of a home about 3 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Harrison Road when someone approached him and opened fireplace, Chicago police claimed.

The 23-12 months-outdated was struck twice and taken to Mount Sinai Medical center, in which he was pronounced lifeless, police explained.

The Cook County clinical examiner’s place of work hasn’t unveiled facts on the fatality.

No one is in custody as Place North detectives look into.

