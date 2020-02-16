[person-fatally-shot-through-argument-in-dunning]

A 30-year-old male was fatally shot through an argument Sunday in Dunning on the Northwest Aspect.

He and one more male were being arguing about three: 05 p.m. in the 6400 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago law enforcement claimed. The male pulled out a gun and shot the man twice in the torso just before fleeing.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Health care Middle where by he was later pronounced lifeless, law enforcement claimed.

The Cook County medical examiner’s business office hasn’t produced aspects about his loss of life.

Region North detectives are investigating.

Examine extra on criminal offense, and track the city’s homicides.