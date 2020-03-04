[Person, forty two, accused of sexually assaulting two women: Sheriff]

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Lexington County deputies say they arrested a 42-calendar year-previous gentleman as portion of an investigation into sexual encounters with younger girls.

James Robert Pratt is billed with 4 counts of to start with-degree prison sexual call with a minor beneath the age of 11, in accordance to arrest warrants.

“Based on forensic interviews, detectives established Pratt had sexual contact with two girls at a Gaston dwelling in the course of the summer months of 2011,” Lexington County Jay Koon claimed. “Our case also incorporates forensic interviews with two other girls who disclosed they had sexual get hold of with Pratt at one more Gaston household through the winter season of 2014. We arrested Pratt Feb. 21 as aspect of this ongoing investigation.”

Detectives have not ruled out the chance of far more victims associated with Pratt, according to Koon.

“We inspire anybody with facts about Pratt that could be valuable to us as we function these situations to make that phone and share it with us,” Koon stated. “We know it could possibly not be simple or cozy nevertheless, we want to make guaranteed we’re undertaking suitable by everyone who’s been included in a thing in opposition to their will.”

If you have any data about the case, you can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or by traveling to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and simply click on the “Submit a tip” tab or by using the P3 Suggestions application.