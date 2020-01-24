Person found dead in Balcombe as trains from Three Bridges and Haywards Heath are interrupted

The body of a person was found on a railroad track in Balcombe.

Emergency services were called to the station, just outside Crawley, at 8:12 a.m. on Friday, January 24 following reports of an accident on the tracks.

British transport police (BTP) have confirmed that the person – whose gender or age has not yet been revealed – has been declared dead on the scene.

It is unclear at this point how the body got on track.

A spokesperson for the construction industry said: “British transport police were called to a railway area in Balcombe at 8:12 am Friday after a victim was reported on the tracks.

“Unfortunately, one person was declared dead at the scene.

“The officers are figuring out how they got on track.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Trains traveling between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath are severely disrupted as a result of the incident and trains are expected to be canceled or delayed until at least 1 p.m.

A National Rail spokesperson said: “Trains currently cannot run between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges. This is causing major disruption in the region. Services to the south, Gatwick Express and Thameslink are all affected.

“Your trip will take much longer than usual. Please postpone your trip until later today, if possible.

“Trains will be canceled or revised to start or end their journey away from the affected area.

“Please avoid going to Haywards Heath for trains to London, and be aware that there are no trains that stop at Balcombe in either direction.”

You don’t have to suffer in silence if you have mental health issues.

Here are some groups you can contact when you need help.

Samaritans: call 116 123 24 hours a day or send an email to jo@samaritans.org, in complete confidentiality.

Childline: Telephone 0800 1111. Calls are free and will not appear on your bill.

PAPYRUS: A voluntary organization supporting adolescents and young suicidal adults. Tel 0800 068 4141.

Depression Alliance: a charity for people with depression. No telephone support but offers useful resources and links to other information.

Students Against Depression: A website for depressed, moody, or suicidal students. Learn more here.

Bullying UK: a website for children and adults affected by bullying. Learn more here.

Campaign Against Miserable Life (CALM): For young men who feel unhappy. There is a website and a help line: 0800 58 58 58.

Do you have a story? Send an email to mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com.

Want more Crawley news? Click here.

.