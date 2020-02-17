[person-identified-fatally-shot-in-back-of-the-yards]

A 40-yr-aged person was uncovered fatally shot Sunday in Back again of the Yards on the South Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter inform about 8: 56 p.m. discovered him lying on the ground in the 700 block of West 50th Avenue with gunshot wounds to the face and leg, Chicago law enforcement stated.

The gentleman was taken to the College of Chicago Medical Middle where he was pronounced dead, law enforcement mentioned

The Prepare dinner County clinical examiner’s workplace has not produced specifics about his death.

There are presently no witnesses to the capturing, and no one is in custody, police claimed.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

