person-involved-in-clovis-auto-incident-has-died,-minnewawa-ave.-remains-shut

Sunday, March 1, 2020
David Keith
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) — The Clovis Poice Office claims a man has died immediately after a car incident in Clovis Saturday night.

Authorities responded to a call just ahead of five p.m.

Minnewawa Ave. is shut concerning Shaw and Barstow Avenues. Clovis PD claims to prevent the spot or count on delays.

