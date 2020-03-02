person-killed-in-bronzeville-shooting

A man was shot to demise Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Aspect.

Tramen Starnes, 22, was outside a dwelling about 4: 55 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Evans Avenue when a few males walked up to him and fired photographs, Chicago police and the Cook County health care examiner’s office environment reported.

Starnes was struck various moments in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Clinical Center, wherever he was pronounced dead, officials claimed. He lived in Bronzeville.

Spot Central detectives are investigating.

