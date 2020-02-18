[person-located-with-meth-even-though-getting-booked-into-the-kings-county-jail]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A person who was arrested for former warrants is experiencing drug rates just after authorities uncovered methamphetamine when browsing him at the Kings County Jail.

Corcoran law enforcement arrested 51-calendar year-old Douglas Alan Bishop of Bakersfield for warrants out of Kern County during a site visitors prevent early Monday early morning.

Although reserving him into the jail, deputies found numerous packages of meth on Bishop.

He now faces drug rates, like getting meth into jail, in addition to his prior expenses.