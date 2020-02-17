[Person Metropolis vs West Ham stay stream: How to check out Premier League fixture – Tv set channel, kick-off time, group news]

Manchester Metropolis will be wanting to bounce again from their defeat to Tottenham when they host West Ham in their rearranged fixture this 7 days.

City dominated Spurs in north London but finished up dropping 2- and are now a large 25 details guiding runaway Leading League leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s guys choose on relegation-threatened West Ham this week immediately after the match was postponed due to terrible weather conditions very last weekend.

David Moyes’ Hammers are in the base 3 and wasted a two-intention lead as Brighton snatched a stage in their last outing.

AFP or licensors Guy City star Raheem Sterling fired home a hat-trick at West Ham in August

Gentleman Town vs West Ham: Date and kick-off time

The Leading League tie will be held on Wednesday, February 19 and will kick-off at seven: 30pm.

Metropolis smashed West Ham 5- in August with England star Raheem Sterling netting a hat-trick.

The Hammers have missing their previous 8 matches in opposition to the Etihad giants, conceding 28 aims in executing so.

This will be City’s initially match next news of the club’s two-12 months ban from the Champions League.

Guy Metropolis vs West Ham: Tv set channel and reside stream

The sport is currently being broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Major Occasion from 7pm.

Sky Sports activities consumers can live stream this by using the app making use of their cell, tablet or computer system devices.

If not, you can invest in a Sky Sporting activities Working day Pass from NowTV for £8.99.

AFP or licensors David Moyes’ West Ham should start off choosing up points

Gentleman Town vs West Ham: Match stats

Manchester Metropolis have received each and every of their past 7 Leading League meetings with West Ham, scoring 23 plans and conceding just three in reply.

West Ham have taken just 4 points from a feasible 39 in Premier League game titles at the Etihad Stadium (W1 D1 L11), drawing 1-one in January 2008 and successful two-1 in September 2015.

West Ham have misplaced 20 of their 23 Leading League absent video games against reigning champions (W1 D2), with their only victory coming at Manchester United in December 2001 (one-).

Manchester City have lost six Leading League games this time – as quite a few as they had in their previous two campaigns blended. Manager Pep Guardiola has in no way misplaced seven matches in any of his preceding 10 top rated-flight campaigns.

West Ham have not gained any of their previous 16 league online games in which they’ve conceded at minimum at the time (D4 L12) because winning three-1 at Watford in August. The Hammers have not retained a league clean sheet versus Guy City due to the fact November 2012, conceding in all 14 due to the fact.

Manchester City have conceded 15.six% of the shots they’ve faced in the Leading League this period – the best ratio registered by any crew in a solitary marketing campaign considering that we have this data offered (2003-04).

West Ham have dropped a league-higher 19 factors from winning positions in the Leading League this year, with the Hammers failing to acquire 8 of their 14 game titles in which they’ve scored very first this time (W6 D5 L3).

Guy Town boss Pep Guardiola has won all 8 of his conferences with West Ham in all competitions – in his managerial profession, in opposition to no facet does he have a far better 100% profitable record (also eight/8 vs Malaga and Watford).

Considering the fact that the commence of the 2016-17 year, Man City’s Raheem Sterling has been involved in 11 Premier League plans in 7 appearances towards West Ham (6 targets, 5 assists), netting a hat-trick at the London Stadium in the reverse fixture this phrase.

Irrespective of not registering a aim involvement right until late October, Robert Snodgrass has been concerned in far more Premier League goals than any other West Ham participant this season (9 – five plans, 4 assists). The Scotsman was associated in all 3 of their strikes in opposition to Brighton past time out (2 targets, one assist).

Guy City vs West Ham: Group information

Guy Town will be without Raheem Sterling because of to a hamstring personal injury that could retain him out a couple months.

Oleksandar Zinchenko is suspended right after his purple card at Tottenham but Benjamin Mendy and John Stones are suit yet again following lacking recent games.

There is however uncertainty more than the health and fitness of Aymeric Laporte, who returned from a very long-phrase knee injuries final month but has not been risked in the last three games.

Jarrod Bowen will be additional to the West Ham squad following his deadline-day swap from Hull.

Felipe Anderson is back in teaching just after a back damage and could also be associated.

Andriy Yarmonko is making up his health soon after a thigh issue and Jack Wilshere has experienced a hernia op.