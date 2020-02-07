“Person of Interest” in the William Tyrrell case “didn’t know he was registered by the police”

A one-time person interested in investigating William Tyrrell said he had no idea that the lead investigator was recording their conversations.

Former detective superintendent Gary Jubelin, who stepped down from the police force in 2019, denies allegations that he broke the law in 2017 and 2018 when he recorded four interviews with Kendall man Paul Savage

“I didn’t think people would just lose their privacy,” Mr. Savage told the court today.

Gary Jubelin on trial today. (AAP)

Mr. Jubelin claimed that he had operational reasons to record a phone call and two visits to Mr. Savage.

The older local from Kendall says he knew that Jubelin was involved in the disappearance of the three-year-old.

“He gave me a pretty bad time knowing how I did it, all that junk,” said Mr. Savage.

“If you were approached the way he spoke to me, you would be grumpy too,” he added.

Mr. Savage was never indicted.

A subordinate NSW police officer told the court that he was in shock when Mr. Jubelin asked him to record one of the phone calls for him.

“He said just do it,” said Detective Senior Constable Greg Gallyot.

“He gave me a serious or stern look with a frown.”

Det. Snr Gallyot informed the court today when he was recording Mr. Jubelin’s call to Mr. Savage and then disagreed with the order not to save it anywhere.

He said he had also been asked to deal with these conversations, which were already on Mr. Jubelin’s phone.

“There was a discussion in which Mr. Jubelin said, just summarize, don’t do it literally and if someone asks, we just say we take it off the hearing aids.”

When asked why he didn’t say anything or reported it later, he said he wanted it.

“When I heard the words” Just do it, “I was afraid,” he said.

When asked what he was afraid of, he said he was worried about his career and was being bullied by Mr. Jubelin.

Mr. Jubelin’s lawyer, Margaret Cunneen SC, asked him if he had the ambition to work within the unsolved murder team.

Det. Snr Gallyot confirmed that he did and had started with the force on the day he testified.