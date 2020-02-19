[person-on-trial-for-killing-19-at-sagamihara-care-property-claims-he-will-not-appeal]

YOKOHAMA – A man on trial for murdering 19 inhabitants and injuring 26 other people in 2016, at a knife rampage at a treatment property for the mentally disabled, explained Wednesday he would not start an enchantment no matter of the ruling.

During the demo at the Yokohama District Court docket in Kanagawa Prefecture, the defense workforce for Satoshi Uematsu, a 30-12 months-old former personnel of the facility, argued in a closing statement that he need to not be held responsible for his actions thanks to psychological incompetence.

The defense cast question on the success of a psychiatric evaluation, pointing out that the doctor who carried out it experienced not taken into account a cannabis-induced psychotic dysfunction.

Uematsu was diagnosed with “personality disorder” in the evaluation, top prosecutors to ascertain that he could be held criminally liable.

But the protection staff stated that thanks to the use of marijuana, Uematsu’s “personality changed drastically from 2015” and he began to feel disabled people had been worthless.

“We simply cannot say that he truly understood the this means of his crimes. … He was driven by a psychological problem induced by cannabis and could not decide appropriate from erroneous,” the protection crew mentioned.

Prosecutors on Monday insisted that the affect of marijuana experienced not performed a part in the planning and execution of the rampage, and that the defendant really should be held fully liable for his steps.

They demanded the loss of life penalty for Uematsu, declaring he experienced ongoing to assert that disabled persons did not have human legal rights and experienced committed an unprecedented mass murder.

The court docket is scheduled to provide the ruling on March 16.

In accordance to the indictment, Uematsu fatally stabbed 19 inhabitants and wounded 24 many others at Tsukui Yamayuri En in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, in the early several hours of July 26, 2016.

He is also accused of binding five workforce to handrails in a corridor, causing two of them injuries.