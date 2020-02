Jesse Lopez in courtroom last 7 days for a listening to on a initially-degree murder demand.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A guy accused of fatally stabbing one more person in Oildale pleaded not responsible Friday to a cost of initial-degree murder.

Jesse Lopez, 34, is held without bail in the Feb. four stabbing of 53-year-outdated Tracy Scott Elliott. The incident occurred close to the Sunshine Smoke Shop on Roberts Lane and Belmont Avenue.

Lopez is subsequent because of in courtroom Feb. 27.