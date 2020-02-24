[person-rushed-to-healthcare-facility-following-being-identified-injured-in-hounslow-town-centre]

We will use your e-mail address only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Noticefor details of your information protection legal rights Invalid E-mail

A gentleman was rushed to healthcare facility after remaining identified wounded in Hounslow city centre.

Several police and ambulance vehicles were being seen on Stained Highway at all-around 10.30pm on Sunday (February 23) as officers and paramedics dealt with the gentleman.

Photographs demonstrate the person was addressed around to Ladbrokes, on Staines Highway.

The Metropolitan Law enforcement verified the person had not been attacked and claimed it alternatively was a psychological wellness problem.

A London Ambulance Company spokesperson reported: ” We had been termed at 10.30pm yesterday (February 23) to stories of an incident on Bath Highway, Hounslow.

“We dispatched an ambulance crew, an superior paramedic, two medics in autos and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance trauma group in a car.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a main trauma centre.”

One particular witness told MyLondon the space was cordoned off while emergency solutions had been there.

The guy was reportedly taken to clinic inside 20 minutes of ambulance crews arriving.





Pictures taken at the time of the incident show the weighty unexpected emergency providers presence on Staines Road.

A number of ambulance and police autos could be viewed parked on the highway close to to Ladbrokes.

Paramedics had been pictured treating the injured man, who was taken to healthcare facility via ambulance.

It will come immediately after a person was stabbed in close by Bell Street at three.55am past Tuesday (February 18).

The target, aged in his 30s, was dealt with at the scene right before becoming taken to clinic. His accidents have because been described as non life-threatening.

