[person-rushed-to-medical-center-following-getting-‘assaulted-and-sprayed-with-unfamiliar-substance’-in-lewisham]

A gentleman was rushed to medical center soon after a suspected acid assault in Lewisham .

The assault happened in Significant Street at nine.20pm on Sunday (March one) in which a man was assaulted and sprayed with an unfamiliar compound.

Experiences suggest the incident broke out on a bus, and photos from the scene demonstrate police officers surrounding a bus, but this has not still been confirmed.

The man, thought to be in his 40s, has been taken to healthcare facility for treatment. His situation is just not believed to be existence-threatening.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police say no arrests have yet been designed.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Provider said: “We ended up termed at 9.21pm on March one to studies of an assault in Lewisham High Street.

“We sent an ambulance crew, our dangerous location reaction workforce (HART) and an incident response officer to the scene.

“We addressed a client at the scene and took them to clinic.”

Everyone with any info is urged to phone law enforcement on 101, quoting the criminal offense reference variety 7135/01mar.