[person-sexually-assaults-pepperdine-college-scholar-in-her-malibu-apartment,-apologizes-before-operating-absent:-lasd]

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) — Malibu residents, including the Pepperdine College neighborhood, are on high warn right after a male allegedly sexually assaulted a Pepperdine college student in her apartment.

The suspect is accused of moving into the unlocked apartment in the 23900 block of Civic Middle Way at about 3: 45 a.m. on Feb. 8, in accordance to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Section.

Detectives say next the assault, the man apologized to the victim right before leaving the unit. Authorities believe the suspect may perhaps have been beneath the influence of medications and/or alcoholic beverages.

Protection images had been introduced of the gentleman, believed to be a transient. He’s explained as White, about 30 decades of age, 6 feet tall and weighing 170 lbs . with blond hair and a beard. He was previous found donning all black clothes and a baseball cap.

Authorities are reminding the group to continue to be vigilant by having required protection safety measures, be informed of environment and consider not to undertaking out alone, especially at evening.

“Just after this all went out, my roommates and I have a group chat and we were declaring how we will need to every single night make guaranteed that the garage door is wholly shut, have all the doorways locked and just be far more informed of it,” explained Pepperdine scholar Hannah Fullman. “Usually, yeah, we will lock the doors and all the things, but now just generating it these a precedence to generally lock the doors and just continue to keep ourselves conscious of what is actually occurring at all periods.”

Everyone with facts on the circumstance is urged to get in touch with detectives at 818-878-1808, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-Strategies.