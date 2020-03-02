HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) — Hanford police detectives are investigating just after it seems a male shot a child, then himself at property in Hanford Monday early morning.

Officers responded to the residence on West Cortner Road near Bryce Way at all over seven: 20 am.

Investigators say they discovered a guy lifeless from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a child who experienced been shot.

The baby was rushed to Adventist Clinical Centre, where by they died from their accidents.

Added information on the incident was not introduced. The Hanford Law enforcement Department stated officials will hold a press convention at 1: 30 pm.

This is a establishing story. Remain with Motion Information for updates.