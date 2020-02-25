person-shoots-flaming-lighter-fluid-at-deputies-hoping-to-take-him-into-custody-in-waukegan:-sheriff

A barricaded gentleman sprayed flaming lighter fluid at deputies Tuesday inside of a shared property in north suburban Waukegan, prompting soft lockdowns at a number of nearby schools that lasted for several hours.

About nine: 40 a.m., sheriff’s deputies served a mental wellbeing writ for a 38-yr-previous guy in the to start with block of Philippa Avenue, signed yesterday to consider him to a psychological health and fitness facility, in accordance to Lake County sheriff’s business office spokesman Chris Covelli.

Deputies arrived at the shared home, which was divided into residences, and uncovered a barricaded door main to the commons area, Covelli reported.

Following obtaining permission from the owner to split by it, deputies did so and observed the 38-calendar year-aged atop a flight of stairs, he mentioned.

He then allegedly sprayed lighter fluid that he lit with a lighter, “creating a stream of fireplace,” hitting a deputy’s defend but not burning them, Covelli said.

The flames started out a hearth nearby, which the deputies set out with a fire extinguisher, he claimed.

“Negotiations are ongoing,” Covelli stated. “He’s known to possess knives, and at one issue during the interaction, a deputy assumed he observed the male with a firearm.”

The man has retreated to his bedroom, Covelli claimed. SWAT group officers and negotiators had been on scene.

Many close by schools ended up positioned on delicate lockdown for the duration of the barricade, including Waukegan Large Faculty Washington Campus, Abbott Center University, Juarez Center School, Occupation Academy AOEC and a daycare inside of a block of the incident, Covelli said.

“We’re working with the educational facilities so the young ones can exit safely and securely,” he stated.

Washington Road remains shut involving Glen Rock Avenue and Jackson Street, Covelli mentioned.

“The SWAT team is in this article, but this is a circumstance wherever we’re doing the job to ensure a safe exit for him,” Covelli said.