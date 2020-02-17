[person-suffers-important-accidents-immediately-after-atv-crash-in-selma]

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) — A man is in the medical center with important injuries just after he crashed his ATV.

Officers with the California Freeway Patrol suggests 43-calendar year-previous Jose Gonzalez was riding his A-T-V southbound on Mitchell Avenue approaching the intersection of Mountain View Avenue.

They say Gonzalez produced a sudden turning motion, which caused the ATV to overturn and he was ejected. Authorities say he was not putting on a basic safety helmet and suffered important head accidents.

Gonzalez was transported from the scene to Neighborhood Regional Healthcare Centre.

An investigation is now underway to ascertain the result in of the crash.