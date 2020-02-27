[person-united-striker-martial-suffers-another-muscle-injury]

Martial has scored 15 targets in 31 online games in all competitions this season. ― Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, Feb 28 — Manchester United ahead Anthony Martial was a very last-moment absentee from their Europa League final-32, 2nd leg tie against Club Bruges yesterday because of to injury and is uncertain for the Premier League clash at Everton on Sunday.

United mentor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed the French international, who has scored in his previous three games together with very last week’s one-1 draw in Bruges, felt a muscle injuries in the final schooling session before the return at Previous Trafford.

“He did not experience suitable in the course of the education yesterday, or he walked off all through the education, and he is hurt so ideally it is not going to be far too poor,” Solskjaer explained to the club’s formal tv channel prior to kick off from Bruges yesterday.

“But I do not definitely know still how long it will be.”

Martial, 24, missed around 7 weeks of motion because of to a thigh pressure towards the get started of this year but has managed to score 15 goals in 31 video games in all competitions.

His injury places nevertheless more strain on a United side who are lacking fellow striker Marcus Rashford with a back issue and document signing midfielder Paul Pogba with an ankle injuries.

United have received their previous two Leading League video games and are fifth, 3 details driving fourth-placed Chelsea, but path runaway leaders Liverpool by 38 factors just after 27 video games. — Reuters