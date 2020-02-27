person-wished-for-tried-luring-of-girl-in-lincoln-park

Police are searching for a person who tried out to lure a female although she walked to college Wednesday in Lincoln Park on the North Aspect.

The 10-12 months-aged was strolling about 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Orchard Street when a gentleman approached her from guiding, Chicago police said.

He claimed, “Hey princess, wherever are you likely? Can I just take you?” according to police. She ignored him and ran towards her elementary school, and the person followed her just before running off.

The suspect was a 30 to 40-12 months-aged person with light-weight facial hair, law enforcement said. He wore a black skullcap, red hooded sweatshirt, blue denims and brown Timberland boots.

Any person with information is asked to call Space Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Study a lot more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.