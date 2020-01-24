Personal data of 8.9 million in Japan that was compromised in 2019 by viruses and unauthorized access

Computer viruses and unauthorized access in 32 listed companies in Japan have put 8.9 million people’s personal information at risk last year, a private credit research firm said on Thursday.

According to Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. The number of companies affected has reached a record high since the survey began in 2012.

Most recently Mitsubishi Electric Corp. with the fact that 8,000 people came across personal data during a cyber attack.

According to Tokyo Shoko Research, there may have been more affected companies as some cases went unnoticed.

At 66 listed companies in the country, personal data of 9.03 million people was compromised last year. The majority of cases were caused by computer viruses and unauthorized access.

More and more hackers are stealing customer usernames and passwords as more and more companies operate e-commerce websites.

The biggest known case of data breach occurred last year at Ogis-Ri Co., a file transfer service unit from Osaka Gas Co., in which the personal information of 4.81 million users was disclosed.

“Hackers are overtaking corporate security efforts,” said a Tokyo Shoko Research employee.