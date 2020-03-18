Personal Trainers Switching Speakeasy Speech Gyms Among Coronavirus

exclusive

The coronavirus has gyms that shut down the rest of the country – but many trainers are leading a business-friendly …

TMZ talks to some high-end personal trainers in and around the LA area – and they all say they will continue to work one way or another … to keep themselves financially secure safety, obviously, but mostly for the health and well-being of their clients who need it most.

The truth is … no matter how many people break into the next few weeks from a gym game, we say to many others that it’s not possible – for health-related reasons and otherwise. The trainers we spoke with told their clients MUST continue to work, and to meet the demand amidst the mass shutdowns across California, speakeasy gyms became a reality.

It’s not as upbeat or clandestine as it sounds. Basically, we have been told by many of these trainers – who work with very rich people, BTW – that have access to studio gyms … which is smaller in the way you run-of-the-mill LA joint. It is more intimate and personal, and can usually register 4 to 5 people at a time, with trainers.

Some trainers make house calls, while some big names actually make people go to them … like a celeb trainer Mike O’Hearn, who tells TMZ that his own client is running on his pad for their regular 1-on-1 service. He said he found a home gym, fully equipped and regularly cleaned and cleaned to avoid any risks.

That said, Mike told us that he encouraged people who really didn’t have the pain to stay home. But, if not, he thinks exercise is a great way to keep immunity strong in dangerous times.

If there is a will … there is a way to break the sweat.