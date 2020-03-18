Personalised coronavirus masks… Is this what Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool players could wear when Leading League fixtures resume?

Looking at Gremio players sporting masks as they walked out onto the pitch at the weekend acquired us imagining – what if gamers in Europe experienced to?

Of course, people players have been wearing them in protest at obtaining to participate in amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it is not outlandish to think all gamers might be donning them shortly as a precaution, undoubtedly in coaching.

Gremio players ended up not joyful at obtaining to perform and desired to attract consideration to the deal with, although they did not dress in the masks for the duration of the sport

Trying to keep safe and sound is what we all must do in these troubling times and just one designer appears to have the Premier League’s greatest protected.

On Instagram, @fred_illustrations posted a series of visuals exhibiting personalised masks for the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Virgil van Dijk and Billy Gilmour, really should golf equipment need them in the coming months and months.

Aubameyang was Arsenal’s prime scoring participant and two targets guiding Jamie Vardy’s 19 for the year when the league was suspended

Grealish has been Aston Villa’s most effective players and numerous fans would appreciate to see him also play for England

This was nearly desired for Josh King in Man United colors as the club were eager to indication him in January

Billy Gilmour has begun to construct himself a popularity this time and the suspension of fixtures has halted his initial team progress

Burnley, many thanks to New Zealand’s Chris Woods’ 11 goals, sit easily in tenth put

The patterns are by Freddie Russell, a graphic designer, whose shop on Etsy has some of the most effective footy artwork talkSPORT has observed.

They offer some light relief from the severe realities of the coronavirus.

The Premier League has been suspended till 4 April and the domestic time could now be concluded at the close of June.

Euro 2020 was on Tuesday postponed for a 12 months and will now get spot in June and July 2021, which frees up room this summertime to finish the several club competitions which have been suspended with out currently being finished.

When fixtures were being suspended, Brighton were 15th, but just two factors from the fall zone

The Eagles are soaring to safety and Wilfried Zaha is expected to last but not least get his huge transfer absent possessing witnessed transfers to Arsenal and Everton drop through final summertime

Carlo Ancelotti has revitalised the Everton squad and Brazil international Richarlison has scored 10 Premier League targets

Leicester were on course to qualify for the Champions League when enjoy was stopped with 10 games continue to to play

Virgil van Dijk is in no way fazed and even with the danger of coronavirus, talkSPORT can think about him retaining his cool

There has been a host of heartwarming tales to arrive from Premier League golf equipment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A foodbank in Liverpool was going through a critical shortfall as the final result of football staying postponed until eventually the league leaders stepped in and pledged a enormous sum of money.

Everton did a little something very similar as did Aston Villa, whilst James Milner has retained us all entertained by displaying he is nearly anything but tedious.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have produced Stamford Bridge’s Millennium Resort available for NHS team throughout the coronavirus crisis with operator Roma Abramovich covering all lodging charges.

