[personnel-shot-following-combat-breaks-out-at-southeast-fresno-sushi-cafe]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno law enforcement are looking for the particular person who shot a restaurant worker in southeast Fresno Sunday night time.

Law enforcement say a struggle broke out inside Yolo Sushi Bar and Karaoke on Kings Canyon Street and Winery at all around 9: 00 p.m.

Soon just after, anyone begun firing a gun. The fight eventually moved to outdoors the cafe, where there was a lot more gunfire.

1 staff was shot in the leg. He was taken to Community Regional Health-related Heart, in which he is expected to be Alright.

Investigators convey to Action Information they really don’t know how lots of photographs had been fired, but they did come across several casings identified inside the restaurant and in the parking ton.

Police say various men and women were inside of the cafe at the time of the capturing.

“We’re hoping movie surveillance can definitely place us in the suitable route, clearly show us who had the gun so we can make a excellent identification,” said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.

It is just not the initially time a fight has occurred in that restaurant.

In 2016, cameras captured a violent brawl the proprietors claimed was started out by a group of underage children that led to punches and chairs currently being thrown.