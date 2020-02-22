[Personnel shot, killed in tried theft at Whittier 7-Eleven – Up Information Information Los Angeles]

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – The staff of a Whittier seven-Eleven was shot deadly on Saturday morning during what the police believe was an attempted theft.

Law enforcement were being named to the scene of the shooting all around five: 43 a.m., the place they identified the employee struggling a gunshot wound.

Police claimed preliminary details indicates that the suspect entered the retail store, situated at 8438 Santa Fe Springs Street, with a semi-automated pistol with the intention of committing a robbery.

It is not identified why the suspect fired the gun, killing the worker.

Two buyers had been within the retail store at the time of the shooting. Both of those were being unharmed, police reported.

In a social media put up, the Whittier Law enforcement Division described the suspect as a black adult man, concerning 5 ft six inches and 5 toes 7 inches tall.

Detectives are investigating the incident.