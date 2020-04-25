Perspective: Be aware of digital security during the COVID-19 crisis – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

Shocking Every fifth child who touches a digital device is searched sexually online. Digital devices open the door for millions of people to settle into your child’s life.

At a time when schools are closed, social distance is needed and the online presence has risen sharply, digital security is very important. The FBI recently announced that during school closures, the threats to children are at an all-time high. Children and teens are moving to digital devices for entertainment and education – your child may be at risk without proper digital safety precautions.

Shocking Every fifth child who touches a digital device is searched sexually online. Digital devices open the door for millions of people to settle into your child’s life. Those who seek to abuse and exploit children online are often the same apps, games and social media sites as the intended victims – first gaining access and trust, then exploiting it. It is the responsibility of our parents to protect children in our lives, and when it comes to digital safety, it is critical that we receive education about the general dangers and ways to reduce the risk. And the National Sexual Abuse Awareness Month designated in April and the National Child Abuse Prevention Month are appropriate.

Here are a few questions to consider:

– What are the rules for using Internet devices in your home?

– Have you discussed with your child what he or she should do if he or she finds an inappropriate website, sees a picture, or receives an annoying message?

– Do you know who is photographing your child, where the images are published, and what privacy settings the sender uses?

– Does your child understand that when something is published on the Internet, via text message, tweeted, etc., there is a permanent record … even if it is deleted?

– Does your child understand that someone can take a picture of everything they post online, or send a message and share the picture with others – even guests online?

– Does your child know that it does not publish personal information about itself? Pictures, address, email address, phone number … online?

– Does your child understand that sending personal information about others is inappropriate?

– Does your child understand that he or she should not take pictures of private parts of his or her body?

– Does your child understand that communicating with someone they don’t know online is very dangerous because he or she never knows who they are actually communicating with?

– Does your child understand that chat rooms are dangerous? Have you turned off chat for all apps and games?

These simple questions should allow you to conduct critical safety negotiations with your child in a way that is approachable, conversational, and not intimidating or intimidating. But they should be the beginning of a digital security strategy – not the end.

LAUREN BOOK, PLANTATION

Editor’s Note: A book representing District 32 in the Florida Senate, the founder and CEO of Lauren’s Kids, a former classroom teacher, best-selling author, and child safety expert. She is also a concerned mother of twins who, like many Americans, is trying to manage work, parenting, schooling, and taking care of her home during the COVID-19 pandemic.