Perspective: Celebrate the Parliament by drawing up a plan for Lake O that protects the lake and the waterways that depend on it – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

Sugar consultants are at the negotiating table and want the plan to benefit their industry.

Two years ago, the St. Lucie River was a pool of water. Toxic cyanobacteria bloom on its surface after the river was flooded again – billions of gallons of polluted water from Lake Okeechobee.

Algal neurotoxins threatened human health and the economy. It felt like a crisis without end – a familiar sensation in this COVID-19 era.

But today, significantly, St. Lucie is showing signs of rebirth.

Oysters spawn, and baby queen conchs have appeared on the sandy beach. Seagrass has been observed in the flats.

The healing of St. Lucie is a testament to the healing of our natural systems when they are given resistance to pollution.

Today, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the river provides guide light for dark times. It shows that if we change the way we manage Lake O – by lowering it during the dry months and sending more clean water south to the Everglades and Florida Bay – we can restore some of Florida’s most valuable natural systems.

There is no time to waste. As Marjory Stoneman Douglas, founder of Everglades Friends, put it: “You can’t keep what you don’t have.”

We know exactly why St. Lucie’s health has improved since 2018: Lake O has been spared heavy emissions for almost two years.

In 2019, U.S. Army troops kept the lake lower during the dry season. Instead of reserving a huge amount of water for watering plants south of the lake, the Corps released water slowly before the hurricane season.

This year, Mother Nature collaborated. We’re just witnessing the driest March record. The Corps has not released water to St. Lucie this year and is sending a drop west to the Caloosahatchee River (which needs it). The lake is now just over 11 feet. If it stays low by June 1, history will tell us that St. Lucie will save toxic lake discharges this summer.

However, we cannot depend on the weather every year – and the current dry conditions are not good for the larger Everglades ecosystem.

Caloosahatchee struggles in overly salty conditions as troops have reduced the amount of fresh water from Lake Okeechobee.

Unlike St. Lucie, Caloosahatchee needs a dry season lake.

Meanwhile, the Gulf of Florida is in danger of a seagrass death reminiscent in 2015. Guilty: superior conditions due to too little water from the south through the Everglades.

There’s a way to make sure all three estuaries connected to the Everglades are protected – and now is an important time for Florida residents to support one solution for the three estuaries.

Army troops are reviewing the Okeechobee Lake Management Plan. In the Friends of the Everglades, we are working to ensure that a new plan – called the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) – prioritizes human health by preventing toxic algal blooms from migrating into the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries.

It also needs to move more water south to the Everglades and Florida Bay. We can do this and protect municipal water supply.

The next LOSOM meeting of the Corps will be on April 30, and like everything else today, it will be held in practice. You can email the Corps at LakeOComments@usace.army.mil and tell the agency you want Lake Okeechobee to be managed for human health – not big sugar gains.

Sugar companies have a lot at stake in managing Lake Okeechobee. Earlier this year, the industry got a seat at the LOSOM table when Florida Sugar Cane League consultants were appointed to represent Florida’s agricultural and consumer services. After public criticism, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried removed them from the LOSOM team.

Then, this month, consultants – Thomas MacVicar and William Baker – reappeared as representatives of the city of Clewiston.

Although COVID-19 disturbs the world, special interests undermine environmental policy. There is no time right now to let our guards down.

If we want the resurrection of the St. Lucie River to last – and if we want the same for the Gulf of Florida and the Caloosahatchee River – it is critical that we demand a better system for managing Lake Okeechobee.

ALL SAMPLES, STUART

Editor’s Note: Samples is the CEO of Friends of the Everglades, founded by Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 1969 to preserve, protect, and restore the world’s only Everglades equipment.