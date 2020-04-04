Perspective: COVID-19 uncertainty, 2020 census will fall even more – opinion – The Palm Beach Post

Over the last few days and weeks, many have been looking for ways to help, and we have a simple suggestion – read your newspapers and complete the 2020 census.

As the effects of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to spread in our states and nations, so does the uncertainty it brings to every community it affects. Businesses are closing, everything is being canceled, unemployment is rising at a record rate, and Congress is bypassing the largest disaster relief bill in our people’s history, channeling trillions of dollars to help curb the economic impact of this pandemic.

We are undoubtedly living in unprecedented and uncertain times, but during crises, we see the best in our Florida people. Over the last few days and weeks, many have been looking for ways to help, and we have a simple suggestion – read your newspapers and complete the 2020 census.

In this time of social distance and cautious isolation, the census has never been easier to conduct and can be answered entirely online or by phone. 10 minutes of your day will ensure that you are counted, your voice heard and critical information given to guide the nation forward. There is not just an excuse not to do it.

Data collected during the 2020 census will lead to more than $ 700 billion in funding for states, billions of which will come to Florida, feed the local economy, and help decide the future of our state. Companies use census data to decide on the locations of new factories, offices and stores – creating more jobs. Developers use the data to decide where to build homes and new neighborhoods. Residents can use census data to support community initiatives that include legislation, quality of life, and advocacy. The calculation affects everyone, and each of us can decide whether the impact is positive or negative for Florida. Every Florida resident must count.

During the 2010 census, Florida experienced the country’s third-worst census participation, which caused a low of about 1.4 million residents and cost us $ 20 billion in funding that we were legally in debt. Sub-funds are not just one year of disappointments, they affect funding every year during that decade. We need to remember that the 2020 census is not just a snapshot of our population, but an effective metric that determines the funding of our communities and the elected representation for the next 10 years. So, this year’s understatement could cause a decade-long headache that stripped local government and business money. This scenario is something we can afford, as Florida residents will endure what is expected to be the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

In Florida, the undulating effects of the subchapter are even more devastating. Florida is projected to be the fourth fastest growing state over the next 10 years, adding 3.3 million inhabitants. That’s 3.3 million people who won’t be counted in Florida on April 1, 2020, but we’ll end up paying at some point in the next decade. So for every person we count this year, we only add to the inequality we face on the road because of our continued growth.

Completing the census is a civic duty enshrined in the Constitution, and we should all take it seriously. As our people come together to respond to the effects of COVID-19, we can all take an important first step in America’s recovery by completing the 2020 census and doing so from the comfort of our homes.

DOMINIC CALABRO AND JIM FOGLER, TALLAHASSEE

Editor’s Note: Calabro is the CEO of Florida TaxWatch. Fogler is the CEO of the Florida Press Association.