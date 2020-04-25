Perspective: During this crisis, hospitals and Florida people are working together – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

Readiness means you have enough personal protective equipment, fans and bed capacity. Collaboration and sharing, whether in terms of information or resources, are the foundation of this work.

COVID-19 is an unprecedented public health crisis that does not respect geographical boundaries. It requires unprecedented coordination and collaboration to end the disease here in Florida. Unlike other mass accidents or natural disasters where the impacts on our health care systems were regional, COVID-19 affects every hospital in every community and state. If not today, then tomorrow.

No hospital can ignore this threat, and every hospital must be prepared. As devastating as COVID-19 has already happened, the worst is probably yet to come, with a peak of cases in Florida expected in the coming weeks.

We have to be ready.

Readiness means you have enough personal protective equipment, fans and bed capacity. Collaboration and sharing, whether in terms of information or resources, are the foundation of this work. Hospitals work shoulder to shoulder with our state and federal partners to report capacity, identify needs, and coordinate deliveries from national warehouses and private entities.

In early March, Florida hospitals agreed collectively and proactively to support the postponement of necessary cuts and measures despite the immediate negative impact on their finances, as the need to save our employees ’personal protective equipment was greater than any other concern. Regionally, hospitals that were competitors in a couple of times come together to make sure the community has what it needs. The hospital community in South Florida has jointly banned the three worst-affected counties, Palm Beach, Broward and Dade. They will share information, best practices and work together to develop a common plan to ensure that resources are available to care for all patients in need at the height of the crisis.

Readiness also means taking care of our healthcare workers.

We cannot defeat this enemy without nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, laboratory technicians, and our sanitation staff. Because no vaccine or cure is available, a patient treated with COVID-19 in a hospital will require intensive care, often with machine-assisted breathing, for days if not weeks. We need to have emotionally resilient and physically healthy staff. Protecting physical health means adequate personal protection and testing capacity.

Protecting the emotional health of our employees is just as important.

While most Florida residents are at home with families, many of our front-line health care workers are going home to hotels after shifts, in isolation to protect their families and others from the virus. In their physical isolation, they are emotionally isolated from the support and care of loved ones. In the case of these health care heroes, the entire communities of this state come together to express praise for their sacrifices and life-saving work. This leak of support inspires thousands of health care heroes who get up and do it again every day. For our child health professionals, the concerns about who cares for their children when they care for others are very real. That is why cooperation and sharing are key. For example, hospitals across Florida are partnering with local YMCAs to ensure that childcare is available for health care workers.

Finally, readiness means that everyone continues to sacrifice for the collective good. From cancellations to graduations to deferred weddings, Floridaians make monumental sacrifices. We are a social nation; Lack of personal connections with family, friends, neighbors and co-workers is painful. But it is our desire to protect our health care staff and not to deplete the health care system’s ability to respond effectively. We also hope to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If we keep our physical distance from each other, we deny the possibility of the virus spreading to our loved ones and other Florida residents.

Florence Nightingale wrote in care work, writing: “I’m sure convinced that the greatest heroes are those who do their duty daily sisäasioissaan, while the world revolves around horror Dreidel.” Making our commitment as hospitals, healthcare professionals, citizens and communities in response to this exceptional event requires daily sacrifices. These actions can take different forms, but they all have meaning, and they all have meaning. And we respect them.

We cannot afford to lose this fight. A united front united by a common purpose to defeat our common enemy is our best hope for victory.

CRYSTALLINE, TALLAHASSEE

Editor’s Note: Stickle is the interim president of the Florida Hospital Association.