Perspective: Now is not the time to guess the governor – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

Now is the time to support our governor, don’t question his every move.

Another day, another “Did Chief DeSantis wait too long?” title. The Governor’s constant criticism and second guessing when we are right in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis are neither productive nor helpful.

The U.S. surgical general said there will be “this generation’s Pearl Harbor” this week. In the months and years following the invasion of Pearl Harbor, our people came together, gathered behind our president, and helped defeat both the Japanese and the Germans in World War II. The months that have passed since Pearl Harbor were hardly time to ask what the FDR could have done to prevent the attack.

Can you imagine if people had immediately asked why the FDR allowed us to be unprepared for the attack on Pearl Harbor? What if the press questioned the FDR’s decisions every day after the attack, and political opponents said he was caused by the Deaths of Pearl Harbor? That may sound ridiculous – but that’s exactly what happens to President Ron DeSantis.

Don’t you like the analogy of World War II? If not, you will not understand the current threat. We are at war with a silent enemy. That enemy threatens the health and safety of every American.

About 400,000 Americans died in World War II. If people do not take the coronavirus threat seriously in the next two weeks, the deaths caused by the virus could exceed the number of lives lost in World War II. I pray that this is not the case. I’m sure DeSantis will make every effort to minimize the loss of life in a large country.

Now is the time to support our governor, don’t question his every move. With the current crisis behind us, there is plenty of time to analyze what we did right and what we could have done better, to respond to the pandemic. While Florida is much better prepared to respond to the crisis than most states, the COVID-19 pandemic is a new enemy, and there is no read report for the response.

A governor, like a president, has more than one role in responding to such a crisis. The purpose of Thesis No. 1 is clearly to combat the threat. But moreover, when you lead people through such a crisis, you need to stay calm and prevent panic. Even if you deal with the crisis at hand, you must also give people hope that this will also be ignored. That means planning for the end of the crisis.

The biggest complaint I hear is that DeSantis should have “closed” Florida weeks ago. The governor declared a state of emergency in Florida on March 9th. At that time, there were a total of five COVID-19 cases in our state. Realizing that the coronavirus is a serious threat to the health and well-being of people over the age of 65, the governor issued an executive order on March 11 that severely restricted visits to nursing homes. This act alone probably saved hundreds of lives.

Two days later, the state ordered all public schools to remain closed after Spring Break. In the days and weeks that followed, DeSantis took action to close bars, nightclubs, restaurants and parks.

As with all emergencies, local governments lead the effort, while the state of Florida supports those efforts. Already a few short weeks ago, almost half of the state’s states had not reported COVID-19 cases.

Despite these efforts, some people want more. I understand. People are scared – and they should be. But honestly, it’s not (and shouldn’t be) making government for people to use common sense and take responsibility for their actions. It shouldn’t require the governor to sign a mandate so people understand they need to stay home right now.

DeSantis understands that the actions taken today will also affect the actions that will be taken next time we face a similar crisis. Precedent matters, which is why I appreciate his way of thinking.

He also understands that we need to have the financial infrastructure in place during the recovery phase of the crisis. We cannot pay for health care, schools or anything else unless we have a thriving private sector behind the crisis. Like it or not, the pandemic and the economy are well connected.

With all of this behind us, I’m sure DeSantis Be the first to grant that there were things that we could do differently. The back cover is indeed 20/20. But right now, the pandemic is not behind us – we are in the middle of it. Now is the time to stay together and support our governor. Together we will survive. Separately we fall.

JEFF KOTTKAMP, TALLAHASSEE

Editor’s Note: Kottkamp is the president of Jeff Kottkampin, P.A. He served as the 17th Lieutenant Governor of Florida and served as Governor in June 2008.