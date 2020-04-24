Perspective: Palm Beach County must now start planning a “new normal” – opinion – The Palm Beach Post

If an effective vaccine is not delivered, COVID-19 will be a factor in our lives for the foreseeable future.

As Florida approaches 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the questions asked are; when does the closure end and has the detention of our lives produced the expected benefits?

We never really know the number of cases we delayed or avoided by doing independent isolation, social alienation, and, centrally, putting our lives on hold.

But if we had not followed the urgent directives, if schools had been open, if we had continued to gather in places that attract thousands, and if we had not been able to embrace social distance, our hospitals would probably have been shocked by the sudden rise in seriously ill patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the goal has been to “smooth the curve”. The response to the pandemic has led to a limit on our healthcare system. What happened in New York could have been repeated in Florida without aggressive action to prevent the virus from spreading.

If the virus did not cause respiratory complications, the most cautious way could have been to allow the virus to spread quickly to minimize its effects. We consciously continued the crisis by moving cases to the future.

Against this background, and with the manageable number of ICU members, we must now plan to ease the constraints on social interaction and economic activity as we adjust to the new norm.

This norm requires continued approval of procedures to protect the most vulnerable and to manage health care resources to avoid rationalization of care.

Many understand that when considering measures to reopen recreational opportunities and allow businesses, it is previously considered “irrelevant” to reopen. But waiting until the virus has burned means wishful thinking.

Our residents have sacrificed monumentally. Many companies don’t reopen, and frustrated workers aren’t called back to lost jobs.

Our service safety net for those who can’t put a roof over their head or food on their table requires a constant commitment to public support. But we will become a stronger community because once again we have won together against adversity.

ROBERT S. WEINROTH, BOCA-RATON

Editor’s Note: Weinroth is Palm Beach County Vice President and County Commissioner for District 4.