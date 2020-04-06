Perspective: Palm Beach County Natural Areas and Coronavirus – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

Monday

Apr 6, 2020 7:15 AM

Palm Beach County’s natural areas (land and water) are an underrated resource to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As citizens face more and more restrictions on their activities, they are less able to maintain their physical and mental well-being when they practice the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended social distance: avoid large gatherings and nearby spaces. Physical and mental well-being are particularly important if we are to follow the CDC’s recommendations in the long term.

Palm Beach County dominates 31,000 acres of natural areas full of hiking and biking trails, and they control boat ramps and beaches that are gateways to our ocean and coastal waters. But because several of these areas are closed to the public, people are forced to reduce the number of green spaces, ironically, making it difficult to keep a safe distance from each other. However, only a small portion of the county’s natural areas are experienced by crowds of people who unfortunately made the news by collecting and ignoring health recommendations. The locations of these sand combinations are well-known and rare, and are centered around entrances and specific stretches of beach. They could be surgically patrolled and displacement problems addressed where it is obvious.

The county’s boring response to the sandy beach crowds, the closure of boat ramps and the cessation of access to water left many left with the physical and mental benefits that people get from the open ocean and coastal waters as they engage in social distancing. Even limiting boat ramps to the morning hours would have reduced party crowds, while more lonely fishermen and nature enthusiasts could benefit from getting outside for other people. The closure of all beaches similarly lost the opportunity to reduce crowds in problem areas and improve access to sparsely populated outdoor spaces.

We may still face more constraints than social distancing, but until then, the sustainability of our efforts to combat the coronavirus could be improved if our local governments saw congested natural areas as a commodity and outlet well suited to social distancing.

DALE E. GAWLIK, BOCA-RATON

Editor’s Note: Gawlik is the director of the environmental sciences program and a professor at the Department of Biological Sciences, Florida Atlantic University.