Perspective: Palm Beach County prisoners too susceptible to coronavirus – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

Some of the inmates in prisons are certainly dangerous and should be kept there during the trial. But not all.

It has long been written that society is judged on how it treats the most vulnerable. Every government official in President Donald Trump talks about containing the coronavirus to protect people. One group has been forgotten, the prisoner population in two Palm Beach County prisons.

First, it is borne in mind that prisons are not state prisons. By definition, the only prisoners in prisons are those on trial and found not guilty or those who commit an abuse. Some of the inmates in prisons are certainly dangerous and should be kept there during the trial. But not all.

In a recent Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw claimed incredibly that no inmate has a coronavirus. That is a ridiculous statement. Prisoners can be examined for fever when they arrive, but they are not given real coronavirus tests. They come down the street from a population we now know is full of virus. If we don’t have enough tests for the general public, we will certainly not use tests for prisoners.

The sheriff said he would not release the prisoners, but I do not think the release of the prisoners is his job. It is the job of the state attorney, public defender and other defense attorneys, as well as the courts

Prisoners must be released during these emergencies. Several years ago, when Barry Krischer was a lawyer in Palm Beach County, he personally went to jail as one of our dangerous hurricanes approached. With a member of the County Defenders’ Office and a judge, Krischer and the group examined each prisoner’s file and agreed on an order exempting several of them from minimum attachment pending trial or reducing abuses that some were “in time.” served “so that they could be released.

We never get the tests needed to test every prisoner in prison. Group cell size prevents people from engaging in social distancing. The health situation in prisons is questionable at best. If a prisoner isn’t so dangerous that we have to keep them in jail, for other inmates and sheriff’s deputies, state attorney Dave Aronberg must follow the precedent and along with public defender Carey Haughwout or a member of Palm Beach County. The Defense Attorneys Association and the judge will release anyone who can be released without endangering the public. That is true of many of our prison inmates.

JAMES EISENBERG, PALM BEACH GARDEN

Editor’s Note: Eisenberg is a criminal defense attorney.