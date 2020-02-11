Perth family reunited with beloved pet Pomeranian 18 months after escaping from home

A family dog ​​that ran away in southeast Perth was reunited with its owners 18 months after it first disappeared.

Gucci, a Pomeranian cross, wandered away from her home in Piara Waters in June 2018.

Her family desperately tried to find her for months, but it was only last week that they finally got a lead.

Her owner, Veronique Garcia, said a woman had discovered a photo of the 10-year-old dog on Facebook.

“I actually got a message from ‘Lost and Found’, Donna, who I was so grateful for,” she told 9News.

Gucci had been found by rangers wandering around Cannington, about 14 kilometers from where she had disappeared.

They posted a photo of her on the £ pound Facebook page, which was then shared in a ‘Lost and Found’ group.

“My heart just stopped beating when I realized it was Gucci and I quickly called my boss and said I have to go, I have to go,” said Ms. Garcia.

When Ms. Garcia picked up the pet, she brought her home to her children and filmed their emotional response when they saw them again for the first time.

Gucci had no microchips when she was missing, but she was wearing a collar and tag with the family’s contact details.

They think someone else would have taken her in until she fled again.

Ms. Garcia says that Gucci has now been punished with microchips.

“I can’t take enough microchips from your dogs (because it probably would have been so much easier,” she said.