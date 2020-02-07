Perth mother exceeds the limit, she passed out at the traffic lights

A Perth mother who passed out at the traffic lights with her small child in the back seat has been prohibited from driving for a year.

Bayswater’s Kirsteen Meikle was found asleep at the wheel of Guildford Road in Bassendean last month.

The 30-year-old had a BAC of 3.7, seven times the legal limit.

She also drove with a driver’s license that had expired in 2015.

Meikle today pleaded guilty to drinking something while driving. After a night in alcohol, she took her daughter to the river and drank a bottle of wine that morning.

The court was informed that she was suffering from postnatal depression and had “fallen off the car”.

She was “extremely ashamed and embarrassed” by the incident.

Meikle was given a nine-month will, which was banned for a year, and fined $ 300.