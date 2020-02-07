Perth’s father heartily apologized after the boat accident killed his son’s buddy

The father of a man who piloted a boat when it crashed into a navigation marker and fatally injured his friend has apologized heartily.

Kyle Hartigan, 25, was about to skip the boat in the Mandurah Estuary in Western Australia around 1 a.m. when it hit the mark at high speed.

The collision threw the couple out of the boat. The ship sped off, leaving it stuck in the middle of the canal.

Kevin Hartigan. (Nine)

Mr. Hartigan was unharmed, but his passenger, a man in his thirties, did not respond.

Local residents were working to resuscitate him, but his head injuries were too severe to be saved.

“I am very sorry that this has happened and I will do everything I can for the family,” Hartigan’s father told 9News.

Kyle Hartigan. (Supplied)

“He’s going to be devastated, this guy was one of his good friends, they were fishing crew – they went fishing all the time … and that happened.”

Mr. Hartigan was released without charge because the police had previously classified the crash as a tragic accident.

The police inspect a boat. (Nine)

“It’s no comfort to his buddy’s family, but Kyle can grieve and think about things in his own way, as I know he will,” said Hartigan’s father.