Perth’s Tracey Bridgewater on trial for stabbing partner

Tracey Bridgewater claims that her partner tried to kill her and her dogs after she announced that she would call the police for shouting music.

The 41-year-old is charged with manslaughter by Nicholas Josephs (44) at his home in Hamilton Hill in September 2018.

A Washington Supreme Court jury heard that their parents, who were over 60, were visiting from the UK and had only met Mr. Joseph a few days before the dispute broke out.

Defense attorney Jonathan Davies said Mr. Josephs turned up heavy metal music after Bridgewater and her father told him to turn it down and then “lose” it.

“He got off his tree,” said Mr. Davies in his opening speech today.

He said Mr. Josephs threw his much smaller girlfriend across the room, knocked her against the wall, and made her lose consciousness.

He attacked her father, depressed the “fairly frail” heart patient, and repeatedly hit his head until he passed out, Mr. Davies said.

Bridgewater’s mother was pulled to the ground by her hair and kicked repeatedly in the chest and stomach, the lawyer said.

He said that it was heard that Mr. Joseph would shout “I will kill you and kill the dogs” and his client was afraid that he would. So she picked up a large kitchen knife to protect her and prevent him from grasping it.

He lunged as she stepped forward, said Mr. Davies.

Prosecutor James Mactaggart said what happened during the riots was not entirely clear.

But it was the fall of the state when Mr. Joseph bumped Bridgewater, slapped her father in the face, broke an eye socket, pulled her mother down by the hair, and “possibly kicked her”.

Mr. Mactaggart said that Bridgewater did not seek help and instead “dramatically escalated an already tense situation” by deliberately stabbing Mr. Joseph’s chest, penetrating his vital organs, and leaving a 10-11 cm deep wound.

However, Mr. Davies said his client ran to neighbors to seek help but was unable to find anyone.

He described Mr. Joseph’s anger as “extreme and psychotic”.

“This is a case of self-defense and we believe that once you have heard all the evidence, this evidence speaks for itself,” Mr. Davies told the jury.

“Unfortunately, a picture of tragic proportions will unfold.”