Peru is ‘important’ because of police rape and abuse of women, court rules say

The American Court of Human Rights hears cases of human rights in Latin America (Twitter / @ CorteIDH)

The US Supreme Court has found Peru to have committed rape and torture of a prisoner.

In 2008, Azul Rojas Marín was shot, beaten and raped by three police officers in northern Peru, his law team said.

The American Court of Human Rights declared the woman abusive, and that her arrest was discriminatory, illegal and impartial.

As well as paying for Marín’s damages and for providing her with medical care, the court also ordered the Peruvian government to adopt new research methods for LGBT + people and follow violent protests in its area.

This apparent case represents the first time a court has ruled in a case of torture against LGBT + people.

“It’s very serious. It is obvious because it describes the abuse suffered by this woman, “Andrew Mere Rivera, LGBT + activist, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“It puts the government at a disadvantage in the violence and discrimination that (the LGBT + community) has suffered and continues to suffer.”

When released Marín filed a criminal complaint against the police. After her charges were dismissed by opposition to the government, human rights groups took her to the US Supreme Court to hear her.

As part of a ruling by the United States of America, the court is hearing cases of Latin American crimes and may order governments to investigate and prosecute victims.

A 2015 study by the Peruvian government found that 90% of LGBT + residents around the capital of Lima had been victims of crime, while about 19 percent had been committed by state protectors.

“(The ruling) needs to remember to remind officials that violence and discrimination among LGBT people is a violation of international law,” said Cristian Gonzalez Cabrera, LGBT + researcher at Human Rights Watch.