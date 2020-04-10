Peru The Americans were trapped in the hostel and sprayed with bleach

Peruvian officials searched for a group of Americans with bleach as they tried to leave the country after being placed in a national quarantine, according to the images and testimonials obtained by The Washington Post.

The incident occurred after dozens of tourists were quarantined at the Pariwana hostel in Cusco, Peru, for two weeks after health workers identified two hostels as carriers of the Chinese coronavirus. Instead of quarantining the two people who tested positive, authorities told the group that they must stay in the hostel for a minimum of 28 days and possibly up to several months.

Conditions for the hostel with 120 people, including the group of Americans, reportedly began to deteriorate, as guests complained of inadequate food supplies and lack of Peruvian government information.

The concept of social detachment was also somewhat undermined by the fact that they were forced to enter rooms crowded with bunk beds. According to the cases, the situation peaked when authorities lined up their guests and packed them in a bleach.

“We were shocked,” a 22-year-old University of Washington student Daniel Voznyarskiy told the Post. “We had no warning. They made us a 360, sprayed us with bleach, and sprayed our bags. I closed my eyes and plugged my nose.”

NEW: Americans say they were bleached out after Peru’s authorities arrested them on a mandatory quarantine of coronaviruses. (We got video of the incident below). The State Department has raised the issue with Peruvian authorities. https://t.co/UWOqVpqOLo pic.twitter.com/FlUbCIl8sW

– John Hudson (@John_Hudson) April 8, 2020

Patrick Beach, a 27-year-old Orlando resident vacationing with his girlfriend, also told the paper that they were told they could be “shot in sight” if they were seen leaving the hostel. , even if they had documentation relevant to a repatriation. flight.

“We were all very scared of group chat,” she explained. “You hear chlorine or bleach and you know we shouldn’t touch it. So the idea of ​​being sprayed with it is so scary that in the end it just ruined people’s clothes and everyone was OK but the surprise was that worse. “

The group ended up claiming the help of their local representatives. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) told the newspaper he called the “alarming situation” “the attention of the highest levels of the United States and Peru governments.” As a result, authorities allowed them to leave the hostel and take a chartered flight organized by the United States government.

“We have contacted local authorities in Cusco about this incident and will continue discussions with our Peruvian counterparts to ensure that their care practices comply with international standards,” a State Department spokesman said after the incident.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee called on the CEOs of three national airlines to take more action to help the State Department’s efforts to bring home the tens of thousands of Americans still stranded. foreigner as a result of the pandemic. The State Department has so far helped more than 50,000 Americans return from about 90 countries, with repatriation efforts still ongoing.

