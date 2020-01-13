Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence withdrawn by the Supreme Court of Pakistan

Loading...

A Pakistani Supreme Court on Monday revoked a guilty verdict and death sentence pronounced to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for treason, with the formation of the court condemning him being unconstitutional, a government official said.

Musharraf was sentenced to death by a special court in December for accusations resulting from his imposition of a state of emergency in 2007. The head of a panel of three judges ruled that his corpse should remain in prison for three days if the general died before his execution.

Musharraf had challenged the formation of the court for the sole purpose of trying him for treason.

Lahore High Court “has declared everything unconstitutional from the opening of the complaint and its conclusion,” additional Pakistan Attorney General Ishtiaq A. Khan, who represented the government in the case, told Reuters.

Musharraf’s lawyer also said the sentence was withdrawn.

“Lahore High Court has nullified the decision about Pervez Musharraf,” said Azhar Siddique.

Musharraf, 76, who seized power in a coup in 1999 and reigned as president until 2008, has received medical treatment in Dubai. He is the first former army chief accused of treason in Pakistan and said the powerful army has helped him leave the country.

The last years of his rule were marked by struggles with the judiciary over his desire to remain head of the army while being president. He stopped in 2008 after a political party that supported him performed poorly in national elections.

Musharraf has been living in a self-imposed exile in Dubai since he left Pakistan in 2016.

Pakistan has witnessed three coups and has been ruled by the army for almost half of its 72-year existence.

Musharraf’s death sentence enraged the army against the judiciary, which traditionally supported the army in the past.

The bizarre announcement of the verdict on hanging the body of Musharraf came after the government said it had found “holes and weaknesses” in the original sense.