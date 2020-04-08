Pesach 2019: How do you wish someone a happy Passover in Hebrew?

Matzoh and red sweet wine (Credit: Getty Images)

Millions of Jews around the world will start the Easter festival on Wednesday – although this year it will be completely different.

The festival, also known as Pesach, marks one of the most important dates on the Jewish calendar, telling the story of the Exodus – when Moses released the Israelites from bondage in Egypt.

While the festival is usually a time of family gatherings as part of the traditional Seder service carried out at home for the first two nights, this year people will only have to provide services at home – or even independently – as the coronavirus blockade continues.

Despite the circumstances, you can expect the community to continue to mark this opportunity – the rabbis allowed families to provide services jointly by Zoom, provided that it is activated before the Seder begins (after this time the use of such technology is prohibited).

You can still send Easter greetings to your Jewish friends – but what is the standard greeting for the festival organizer?

How do you wish someone a happy Passover in Hebrew?

If you want to send someone greetings for Passover, you can do it in many ways.

The most traditional of these is the saying “chag samach”, a standard, universal Hebrew greeting that can be used at any Jewish festival – it simply means “happy holidays.”

To translate, “Chag” means a Jewish holiday, while “samach” means happy, derived from the Hebrew word “simcha”, which means celebration (a word often used by the Jewish people in connection with Barmitzvah and Batmitzvah events, as well as weddings and other significant events of the event).

If you want to tweak a little, you can also use the greeting “chag Pesach sameach” (Pesach is the Hebrew word for Passover) – or go better and say “chag Pesach kasher vesame’ach” (“and kosher Passover”).

Seder may be slightly different this year (Photo: Getty Images)

Another popular greeting is ‘good Yom Tov’, another standard welcome at festivals.

However, this only applies to the first two days and the last two days of Passover, because Yom Tow – the term for “festival day” – applies only to specific festival days on which work and other activities are prohibited.

