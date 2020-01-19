Pesticides, toxic chemicals, harmful flavors found in black market vapors

Ingredients lurking in marijuana and nicotine, black vapors on the market can turn into dangerous, toxic chemicals when heated and inhaled, with the worst effects of vapors still unknown, experts say.

“We see in black market products, terrible pesticide contamination,” Dr. said. Chris Hudalla, founder and chief science officer at Proverde Labs in Milford, who tests marijuana and hemp-based vapors, along with some nicotine monkeys for the legal, regulated market.

Marijuana evaporations on the black market are seen as a likely culprit in the vape health crisis in which more than 2,600 hospital admissions across the country and at least 60 people have died, including at least 73 suspected cases of vape injury and four deaths in Massachusetts.

Although it is unclear how large the black market for vapors is, non-regulated, non-tested products have been found across the country, apparently often benefiting from the legalization of marijuana in states like Massachusetts and California to make sales and trade less risky to make. Evaporations on the black market can be cheaper than the regulated products and easier to obtain – without a trip to one of the handful of legal stores currently in use, or waiting in long queues. But the risk of potentially harmful contaminants is high.

The black market pesticides come from the illegal weed crops that were used to produce them, Hudalla said.

“Some of these have hundreds of thousands of parts per billion, it’s just disgusting,” Hudalla said. He said he found the myclobutanil pesticide in marijuana vapors on the black market, which can turn into hydrogen cyanide when heated.

“Hydrogen cyanide is what they used in gas chambers in Germany, it’s a serious, serious poison,” Hudalla said.

In his laboratory, Hudalla has also found other toxins in vapor products on the black market, such as heavy metals, from the coils of a device. He said that flavorings, especially cinnamon, can also become toxic.

The compound that gives cinnamon its flavor has the potential to break down when heated and can turn into gasoline, a known carcinogen found in gasoline, Hudalla said.

Cutting agents such as vegetable glycerin and propylene glycol can be found in almost every nicotine vapor and are used in marijuana vapor to add viscosity or to further stretch the product.

Those agents, although considered safe for consumption or cosmetic use by the FDA, have unknown inhalation effects and can lead to asthma or lipoid pneumonia, he said.

“You have to worry about inhaling the ingredients and then you have to worry about inhaling an ingredient that has broken down and now you don’t even know what it is,” Hudalla said, adding that the only ingredient in a marijuana vapor should be pure cannabis extract, and possibly terpains to reduce thickness.

Dr. Hasmeena Kathuria, director of the Tobacco Treatment Center at the Boston Medical Center, said that most nicotine sheep contain six ingredients: solvent, flavoring, sweetener, nicotine, metal and the scariest ingredient – the unknown.

“It’s frightening,” Kathuria said. “The heating is very worrying and the chemicals that are released during heating.”

Kathuria said that she is particularly concerned about the aroma used in vapors: “Various aromas have been reported to be toxic, especially when heated.”

Kathuria said studies show that vanilla bean flavor can release chemicals that damage the lungs and that chocolate flavor has a chemical that has been shown to have toxic effects.

“Sweeteners can break down on heating and cause carcinogenic compounds, especially sucralose,” added Kathuria.

All vape manufacturers should send a list of their ingredients to the Food and Drug Administration, and the lists are hidden from the public due to proprietary concerns, an FDA spokeswoman said.

Vapen are regulated by the FDA Center for Tobacco, but not approved or authorized by the administration. The average cost of a nicotine evaporator with a pack of cartridges is around $ 50. The average cost of a pack of cigarettes in Massachusetts is $ 10.

Michael Kahn, president of MCR labs in Framingham, who tests ingredients for marijuana vapen, said the tests are performed by performing an extraction of the oils that are injected into a high performance liquid chromatography instrument.

The material was later aligned with that of harmful ingredients such as vitamin E acetate, which is used to reduce the thickness in vape oil and was identified by the Centers for Disease Control as associated with vape-related lung injury and death.

“I want to warn everyone not to add what they think will reduce viscosity, because it has already killed people,” Kahn said.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, testing laboratories have found no detectable levels of harmful ingredients such as vitamin E acetate in products made by recognized marijuana companies.