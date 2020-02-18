[pet-of-the-7-days-from-animal-compassion-crew-and-fresno-humane-animal-providers]

Hennessy’s Web page
Hennessy is a 4-yr-aged German Shepherd. She is relaxed and welcoming. She arrived to ACT when her owner handed and she is looking for an additional spouse and children to like. Shepherds are faithful, folks pleasers. Hennessy just would like to show you what a ideal pal is all about! Meet up with her at ACT by calling 559-299-6364.
——
For additional information on how to undertake one particular of the showcased animals, as very well as other animals in need of a property, make contact with:
Animal Compassion Team (ACT)
2789 S. Orange Avenue
Fresno, CA 93725
(559) 299-6364
AnimalCompassionTeam.com
Fresno Humane Animal Solutions
760 W. Nielsen Ave.
Fresno, CA 93706
(559) 600-Animals (7387)
FresnoHumane.org
