[pet-of-the-7-days-from-animal-compassion-crew-and-fresno-humane-animal-providers]

Hennessy is a 4-yr-aged German Shepherd. She is relaxed and welcoming. She arrived to ACT when her owner handed and she is looking for an additional spouse and children to like. Shepherds are faithful, folks pleasers. Hennessy just would like to show you what a ideal pal is all about! Meet up with her at ACT by calling 559-299-6364.

For additional information on how to undertake one particular of the showcased animals, as very well as other animals in need of a property, make contact with:

Animal Compassion Team (ACT)

2789 S. Orange Avenue

Fresno, CA 93725

(559) 299-6364

AnimalCompassionTeam.com

Fresno Humane Animal Solutions

760 W. Nielsen Ave.

Fresno, CA 93706

(559) 600-Animals (7387)

FresnoHumane.org