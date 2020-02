The Bakersfield SPCA, an unbiased, non-income business launched in 1949, advocates the general welfare and humane treatment of animals as a result of shelter, avoidance of pet overpopulation and adoption.

For a lot more information about any of our animals, make sure you get hold of the SPCA at 661-323-8353. You can also locate us online at BakersfieldSPCA.org or visit our Fb website page.