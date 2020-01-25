Pet Shop Boys – ‘Hotspot’ rating

35 years after their commanding debut single ‘West End Girls’, the unique position of god-like NME geniuses Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe in the pop world is easy to miss – just like at home when making a synthesizer approved by Cardi B or Brandon Flowers. Popbanger when they invented a ballet or made a Russian propaganda film from the 1920s.

It’s also tempting to take their steadfast quality control for granted: tracks from their last two albums, ‘Electric’ from 2013 and ‘Super’ from 2016, easily assert themselves against their enviable arsenal of hits and update their core DNA with one modern shimmer. Petheads never had the sinking feeling of turning their favorite act into a dead end, and even if they once branded themselves “The Blacksmiths To Dance To”, they didn’t have to watch their idols become one problematic boomer-in -chief develop opinions as they age.

At the end of their trilogy with records produced by Stuart Price, “Hotspot” was partially recorded in the Hansa Studios in Berlin – famous for the former collaborators David Bowie’s “Low” and “Heroes” – and there are numerous references to the city: the opening film Christopher Isherwood -Inspired electro juggernaut ” Will-o-the-Wisp ” is set in the subway, while Mitte and Zehlendorf are name-tested on the beloved ‘You Are the One’. With the biggest hit tour this year, the ever-moving duo may be in a thoughtful mood.

The analog sounding synthesizers often wink at their back catalog: A melody from ‘Jealousy’ here (on the gorgeous ‘Only the Dark’) could be the slow-burning majesty of ‘Burning the Heather’ – with Bernard Butler on the guitar – be a part of ‘Release’, while ‘Happy People’ is an euphoric 90s house / 80s Italian disco number that sounds like a mix of around 12 different PSB classics.

Her 14th album even begins with references to a train – just like her 1986 debut “Please” (with “Two Divided by Zero”). At a time when pop is becoming more denominational and talkative, Tennant feels unsuitable in his ability to shoot astutely observed short stories in four minutes with needle-like details: In “Will-o-the-Wisp” he weaves the story of someone Something catches the glimpse of a party animal that they have been yearning for. “But maybe you have become serious?”, Our narrator thinks. “With wife and job and all that. Working in the local government and living in a rented apartment.”

‘Hotspot’ does not sound retro, nor does it chase current trends: Even an association with Years & Years’ Olly Alexander on ‘Dreamland’ feels less like a land grab for the relevance of Gen Z, but more like a real, organic discussion: the older statesman of a certain kind of sophisticated pop (and one that resonates with the queer community) who knights his natural successor. It also smuggles a haunted political message about Brexit and the migrant crisis under its shimmering pop glow, with Tennant dreaming of a country where you don’t need a visa. You can come and go and still be here.

After last year’s tough “Agenda” EP, which Trump and the wealth gap managed to tackle with satirical lyrics, it’s a return to what they do best: to say their piece professionally while containing enough hooks what even Hardline means interior minister Priti Patel would dance to.

Likewise, ‘Hoping for a Miracle’ vividly paints the picture of a privileged narcissist growing up in the Oxford meadows with the “expectation that you would be number one / A child of the sun / A leader of men / You don’t know whether but when ”- sounds like Boris Johnson’s Wikipedia page, even though Tennant has made it clear in interviews that it is actually the latest in a series of Pets songs about Tony Blair, that the album is both defiantly European and typically British is a protest against the climate of island nationalism in itself.

On the flipside of the escapist there is the deliriously bonkers disco from “Monkey Business”, on which Tennant demands: “Bring me margaritas! Champagne and red wine! We will host a party where we all cross the finish line!” who brings out Robbie Williams in his most insignificant and cheeky voice. “II Don’t Wanna” sees a sexually shy wallflower reluctantly shedding his L-plates, showing that they are not ready to spur their nightclub as the leading chronicler of the volatile power to hang up the dance floor.

“Hotspot” closes with the techno of “Wedding in Berlin”, which indicates that the protagonists of “Will-o-the-Wisp” were hitched. It is a marriage celebration that brings Felix Mehendelson’s “Wedding March” (really) to life and feels like a cooking groom is throwing a bouquet of flowers in Berghain. It is the only stumble on an album that contains some of her most beautiful melodies so far.

If there is actually a little criticism you could target “Hotspot”, it means that the consistency of the latest edition will make the company feel like it is used to. There is no jerky shock of the new: it is only comforting to refine what you do best here.