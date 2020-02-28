pet-snake-swallows-seashore-towel-video-displays-veterinarians-pulling-it-properly-out

AUSTRALIA — Veterinarians in Australia pulled a beach towel out of a pet snake.

Monty is an 18-calendar year-aged jungle carpet python. Her spouse and children said she ate an total towel one evening.

Once the family members recognized what had took place, they rushed Monty to the nearest veterinary healthcare facility.

Health professionals utilized an endoscope to find the towel, grab it with forceps and pull it out by way of the snake’s mouth.

Monty is now back again house, and her household reported she is carrying out terrific.