[pet-stolen-in-vicious-orpington-knifepoint-robbery-as-thieves-flee-in-mercedes]

Police are attractive for the public’s enable just after a pet was stolen in a vicious knifepoint robbery in Orpington.

The British bulldog, named Place, was stolen by two gentlemen in Lullingstone Crescent at about eight.50am this early morning (Tuesday, March 3).

Location was staying walked by his owner, who is a male in his early 30s, this morning and as they ended up approaching the junction with Grovelands Highway, two guys bought out of a white Mercedes CLA Sport.

The driver of the auto then got out a knife and threatened the victim, just before stealing the dog.

Spot is just weeks old.





The junction the place Spot was taken, concerning Lullingstone Crescent and Grovelands Street



Each males drove off in the car or truck and the target attempted to run immediately after them but could not retain up.

The suspects have been past witnessed on the A20 at Fiveways, and the automobile was previous recognized to be in the Canning Town and Stratford places.

The driver of the automobile is explained as black, aged about 20, with his hair in corn rows and a scar on his correct cheek. This gentleman was donning a white or cream jacket with black patches on it, with a purple outline.

The passenger was also black, aged about 20 with short hair. This gentleman was putting on a navy blue jacket with the identical patches as the driver.

Police said any individual who witnessed the theft, recognises the suspect descriptions or has any information on Spot’s whereabouts need to simply call the law enforcement.

Any witnesses or everyone with any facts should really phone police on 101 or make contact with by way of Twitter @MetCC. Remember to quotation CAD 1632/03MAR.

To give facts 100% anonymously get hold of unbiased charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on line at crimestoppers-united kingdom.org.