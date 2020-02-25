peta-offers-$five,000-reward-for-details-on-deserted-dog-identified-in-trash-bag

A $five,000 reward is getting presented for information and facts foremost to the arrest after an abused puppy was abandoned final week on the facet of the highway in southwest suburban Willow Springs.

Vinny, the pit bull, was discovered Feb. 17 in a double-bagged trash bag on Forest Ave, just north of 87th Road in the Buffalo Woods forest maintain, Prepare dinner County spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny reported in a assertion.

He was approximately unresponsive when located and he was rushed to the South Suburban Humane Culture. He was handled for dehydration and kidney issues.

PETA is presenting a reward for any information and facts major to the arrest and conviction of cruelty to animals.

“Someone bagged up this puppy and threw him out on the aspect of the highway like a piece of trash. PETA urges any one who recognizes him to appear forward quickly so that whoever left him to die by itself in the chilly can be held accountable,” PETA vice president Colleen O’Brien mentioned in a assertion.

Everyone with facts is asked to contact the Cook dinner County sheriff’s place of work at 847-635-1188.